Comparing of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Since Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.36 N/A -5.47 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Ship Lease Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Global Ship Lease Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Global Ship Lease Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 36.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Ship Lease Inc.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.