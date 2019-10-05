Comparing of Navigant Consulting Inc. (NCI) and Its Competitors

As Management Services company, Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Navigant Consulting Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.19% of all Management Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Navigant Consulting Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Navigant Consulting Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting Inc. 134,779,490.86% 15.90% 11.60% Industry Average 5.24% 15.38% 6.73%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Navigant Consulting Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting Inc. 37.59M 28 51.39 Industry Average 52.57M 1.00B 39.41

Navigant Consulting Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Navigant Consulting Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Navigant Consulting Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.50 2.73

The potential upside of the peers is 65.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navigant Consulting Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.7% 5.36% 6.01% -4.73% 13.57% 1.29% Industry Average 3.85% 11.64% 13.33% 33.31% 33.50% 30.65%

For the past year Navigant Consulting Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navigant Consulting Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Navigant Consulting Inc.’s peers have 1.74 and 1.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Navigant Consulting Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navigant Consulting Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Navigant Consulting Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navigant Consulting Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Navigant Consulting Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Navigant Consulting Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, and the implementation of a new electronic health records system. The Energy segment offers advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment provides its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including major financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic services, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.