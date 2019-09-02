Comparing of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.74 N/A -1.33 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 42.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.