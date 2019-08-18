Comparing of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 8.95 N/A -1.33 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.62 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 38.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 77.7%. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.