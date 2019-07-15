Comparing of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

We are comparing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.97 N/A -1.92 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.