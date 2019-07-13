Comparing of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.09 N/A -1.92 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 143.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.