Comparing of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.81 N/A -1.33 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.