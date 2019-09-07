Comparing of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.61 N/A -1.33 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

A 0.61 beta indicates that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

In next table is given Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 68.86%.

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.