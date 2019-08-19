Comparing of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) and Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) and Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) compete with each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi S.p.A. 4 0.00 N/A 3.43 0.55 Flexsteel Industries Inc. 21 0.27 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Natuzzi S.p.A. and Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Natuzzi S.p.A. and Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7%

Volatility & Risk

Natuzzi S.p.A. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flexsteel Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Natuzzi S.p.A. and Flexsteel Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.8% and 64.6%. 53.5% are Natuzzi S.p.A.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natuzzi S.p.A. -5.36% -21.78% -52.91% -49.53% -77.47% -51.96% Flexsteel Industries Inc. 8.76% 5.45% -19.32% -25.66% -48.33% -16.8%

For the past year Natuzzi S.p.A. was more bearish than Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of September 22, 2017, the company operated through 60 direct retail stores in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Mexico. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.