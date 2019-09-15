Comparing of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.54 N/A 0.02 475.26 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.