Comparing of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.46 N/A 0.02 475.26 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.68 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Competitively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 56.25% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares and 0% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3% are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.