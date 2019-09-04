Comparing of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD). The two are both Grocery Stores companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 11 0.24 N/A 0.45 20.38 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 23 0.00 N/A 1.02 23.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.3% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.00% 10.7% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.06 beta means Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.6% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has 57.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. 3.85% -6.81% -24.59% -32.32% -37.66% -40.18% Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 4.15% -0.09% 1.24% -7.27% 11.43% 18.44%

For the past year Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has -40.18% weaker performance while Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has 18.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao beats on 8 of the 10 factors Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. Its stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 140 stores in 19 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.