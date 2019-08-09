Comparing of National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) and Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

We will be comparing the differences between National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group Inc. 274 1.44 N/A 35.78 7.52 Primerica Inc. 122 2.50 N/A 7.72 15.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Western Life Group Inc. and Primerica Inc. Primerica Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National Western Life Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Primerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1.1% Primerica Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

National Western Life Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, Primerica Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for National Western Life Group Inc. and Primerica Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Primerica Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Primerica Inc.’s potential upside is 27.16% and its consensus target price is $148.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Western Life Group Inc. and Primerica Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 94%. About 0.58% of National Western Life Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Primerica Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54% Primerica Inc. -1.75% -0.42% -4.99% 12.4% 7.43% 25.57%

For the past year National Western Life Group Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance while Primerica Inc. has 25.57% stronger performance.

Summary

National Western Life Group Inc. beats Primerica Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and certain retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance referrals, debt resolution referrals, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses, as well as long-term care insurance. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; and credit information products that allow clients to access their credit score and other personal credit information. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.