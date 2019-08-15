Comparing of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco Inc. 25 0.82 N/A -0.11 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.08 N/A -15.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of National Oilwell Varco Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that National Oilwell Varco Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. McDermott International Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, McDermott International Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. National Oilwell Varco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for National Oilwell Varco Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s upside potential is 61.82% at a $29.5 average target price. Meanwhile, McDermott International Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 170.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that McDermott International Inc. looks more robust than National Oilwell Varco Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Oilwell Varco Inc. and McDermott International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 93.8%. 0.3% are National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. has weaker performance than National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats McDermott International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.