Comparing of National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of National Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.74% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Holdings Corporation has 66.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have National Holdings Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -6.40% -4.40% Industry Average 13.34% 25.15% 14.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting National Holdings Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Holdings Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 136.31M 1.02B 18.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.78

The potential upside of the competitors is 72.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Holdings Corporation -3.27% -5.45% -21.3% -14.47% -16.87% -1.48% Industry Average 4.86% 12.18% 9.66% 13.68% 7.11% 21.49%

For the past year National Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while National Holdings Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

National Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.30 and has 2.30 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that National Holdings Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.57% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors National Holdings Corporation’s rivals beat National Holdings Corporation.