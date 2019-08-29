Comparing of National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
67.6% of National Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.74% of all Investment Brokerage – Regional’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand National Holdings Corporation has 66.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.04% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have National Holdings Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Holdings Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.40%
|-4.40%
|Industry Average
|13.34%
|25.15%
|14.02%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting National Holdings Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Holdings Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|136.31M
|1.02B
|18.28
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for National Holdings Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Holdings Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.67
|2.78
The potential upside of the competitors is 72.32%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Holdings Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Holdings Corporation
|-3.27%
|-5.45%
|-21.3%
|-14.47%
|-16.87%
|-1.48%
|Industry Average
|4.86%
|12.18%
|9.66%
|13.68%
|7.11%
|21.49%
For the past year National Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while National Holdings Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
National Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.30 and has 2.30 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.84 shows that National Holdings Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Holdings Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.57% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
National Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors National Holdings Corporation’s rivals beat National Holdings Corporation.
