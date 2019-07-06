Comparing of National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) and Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) and Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN). The two are both Long-Term Care Facilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare Corporation 78 1.26 N/A 3.96 19.94 Genesis Healthcare Inc. 1 0.04 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights National HealthCare Corporation and Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Genesis Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -5.7%

Risk & Volatility

National HealthCare Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Genesis Healthcare Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National HealthCare Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genesis Healthcare Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. National HealthCare Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.1% of National HealthCare Corporation shares and 32.4% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares. About 9.8% of National HealthCare Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National HealthCare Corporation 2.98% 6.99% -5.61% -1.81% 24.48% 0.73% Genesis Healthcare Inc. 3.85% 0% -13.46% -17.68% -20.12% 14.41%

For the past year National HealthCare Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Summary

National HealthCare Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, including management, physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided inpatient services through a network of 499 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities, including 473 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities across 34 states. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. also supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 healthcare locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.