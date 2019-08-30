Comparing of National Grid plc (NGG) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gas Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid plc 54 0.00 N/A 2.74 18.79 Atmos Energy Corporation 104 4.42 N/A 4.22 25.86

In table 1 we can see National Grid plc and Atmos Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atmos Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Grid plc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. National Grid plc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid plc 0.00% 8.1% 2.5% Atmos Energy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4%

Volatility and Risk

National Grid plc is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.49. Atmos Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Grid plc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Atmos Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. National Grid plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atmos Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National Grid plc and Atmos Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid plc 0 0 0 0.00 Atmos Energy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Atmos Energy Corporation’s average price target is $114, while its potential upside is 3.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Grid plc and Atmos Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.7% and 83.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of National Grid plc’s shares. Comparatively, Atmos Energy Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Grid plc -2.22% -3.16% -4.6% -4.71% -4.35% 7.21% Atmos Energy Corporation 1.3% 3.58% 6.91% 14.19% 20.47% 17.6%

For the past year National Grid plc has weaker performance than Atmos Energy Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Atmos Energy Corporation beats National Grid plc.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. It operates in three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2016, it owned approximately 70,593 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Regulated Pipeline segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services in the pipeline industry, including parking and lending arrangements, and inventory sales. It owns 5,446 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. The Nonregulated segment provides natural gas management, marketing, transportation, and storage services to municipalities, local gas distribution companies, and industrial customers primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. This segment owns 111 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.