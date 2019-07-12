Comparing of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCO) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.59 The Progressive Corporation 73 1.45 N/A 5.03 15.41

In table 1 we can see National General Holdings Corp. and The Progressive Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National General Holdings Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Progressive Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and The Progressive Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

The Progressive Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $81.43 average target price and a -2.77% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National General Holdings Corp. and The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 82.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Progressive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19% The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than The Progressive Corporation

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 11 of the 10 factors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.