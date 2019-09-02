Comparing of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.66 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.46 N/A 0.30 46.17

Table 1 demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donegal Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Donegal Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of National General Holdings Corp. and Donegal Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and Donegal Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.06% and 91.55%. Comparatively, Donegal Group Inc. has 3.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Donegal Group Inc.