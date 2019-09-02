Comparing of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National General Holdings Corp.
|23
|0.56
|N/A
|1.77
|13.66
|Donegal Group Inc.
|13
|0.46
|N/A
|0.30
|46.17
Table 1 demonstrates National General Holdings Corp. and Donegal Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donegal Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Donegal Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of National General Holdings Corp. and Donegal Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Donegal Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
National General Holdings Corp. and Donegal Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.06% and 91.55%. Comparatively, Donegal Group Inc. has 3.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National General Holdings Corp.
|-1.06%
|-0.45%
|4.17%
|18.5%
|-2.97%
|21.84%
|Donegal Group Inc.
|-0.29%
|7.5%
|0.07%
|-3.88%
|-12.91%
|16.61%
For the past year National General Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Donegal Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors National General Holdings Corp. beats Donegal Group Inc.
