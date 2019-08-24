Comparing of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.66 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.06% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -1.06% -0.45% 4.17% 18.5% -2.97% 21.84% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats American Financial Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.