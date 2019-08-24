Comparing of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National General Holdings Corp.
|23
|0.55
|N/A
|1.77
|13.66
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights National General Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
National General Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.06% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National General Holdings Corp.
|-1.06%
|-0.45%
|4.17%
|18.5%
|-2.97%
|21.84%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year National General Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Financial Group Inc.
Summary
National General Holdings Corp. beats American Financial Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
