Comparing of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Both National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.75 14.14 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 59 1.07 N/A 0.41 154.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National General Holdings Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

National General Holdings Corp.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

National General Holdings Corp. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 2 2.67

National General Holdings Corp. has a 44.78% upside potential and an average target price of $34.5. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a -0.58% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that National General Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 92.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.