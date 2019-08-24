Comparing of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Since National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 56 2.33 N/A 3.38 14.13 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.05 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Fuel Gas Company and Mexco Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Mexco Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. National Fuel Gas Company’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 58.71% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company had bearish trend while Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.