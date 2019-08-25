Comparing of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Its Peers

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have National Fuel Gas Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.70% 4.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares National Fuel Gas Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company N/A 56 14.13 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

National Fuel Gas Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Fuel Gas Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company had bearish trend while National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company’s competitors beat National Fuel Gas Company on 7 of the 6 factors.