Comparing of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 57 2.45 N/A 3.38 14.13 EOG Resources Inc. 93 2.57 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. EOG Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. National Fuel Gas Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than EOG Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Fuel Gas Company and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

National Fuel Gas Company’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

National Fuel Gas Company and EOG Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

EOG Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.18 average target price and a 48.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Fuel Gas Company and EOG Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 89.5%. National Fuel Gas Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company’s stock price has bigger decline than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats National Fuel Gas Company.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.