Comparing of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 55 2.34 N/A 3.38 14.13 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to National Fuel Gas Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. National Fuel Gas Company’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Fuel Gas Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Fuel Gas Company is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. National Fuel Gas Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for National Fuel Gas Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average target price is $34.75, while its potential upside is 21.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 37.9% respectively. 1.1% are National Fuel Gas Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.