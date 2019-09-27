Comparing of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas Company 48 1.61 84.08M 3.38 14.13 Denbury Resources Inc. 1 0.09 450.64M 0.56 2.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of National Fuel Gas Company and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. National Fuel Gas Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Fuel Gas Company and Denbury Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas Company 177,010,526.32% 14.7% 4.8% Denbury Resources Inc. 38,734,742,994.67% 25.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas Company is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc. is 234.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.34 beta.

Liquidity

National Fuel Gas Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Denbury Resources Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered National Fuel Gas Company and Denbury Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Denbury Resources Inc. is $1.7, which is potential 45.30% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Fuel Gas Company and Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 84.9% respectively. About 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has stronger performance than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors National Fuel Gas Company beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.