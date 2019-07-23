Comparing of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.94 N/A 0.49 19.42 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.3% and 54.7% respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders are 57.14%. Competitively, 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.