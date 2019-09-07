Comparing of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.77
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.96
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Its rival Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 8.1%. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
