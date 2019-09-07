Comparing of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

We are contrasting National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.96 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Its rival Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 8.1%. 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.