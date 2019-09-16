Comparing of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) and Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

As Marketing Services businesses, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia Inc. 7 1.48 N/A 0.29 24.81 Outfront Media Inc. 25 2.28 N/A 0.75 36.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National CineMedia Inc. and Outfront Media Inc. Outfront Media Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. National CineMedia Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Outfront Media Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia Inc. 0.00% -8.1% 2.7% Outfront Media Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

National CineMedia Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Outfront Media Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

National CineMedia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outfront Media Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. National CineMedia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outfront Media Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for National CineMedia Inc. and Outfront Media Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Outfront Media Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

National CineMedia Inc.’s downside potential is -1.72% at a $8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Outfront Media Inc.’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 14.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Outfront Media Inc. looks more robust than National CineMedia Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of National CineMedia Inc. shares and 97.3% of Outfront Media Inc. shares. 1.5% are National CineMedia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Outfront Media Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National CineMedia Inc. 2.15% 6.59% 2.74% 3.34% -13.7% 9.88% Outfront Media Inc. -0.8% 5.8% 15.27% 30.61% 30.67% 50%

For the past year National CineMedia Inc. has weaker performance than Outfront Media Inc.

Summary

Outfront Media Inc. beats National CineMedia Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada. The company also offers value-added services, such as pre-campaign category research, consumer insights, creative design support, print production, and post-campaign tracking and analytics. It primarily serves the retail, television, and healthcare/pharmaceutical industries. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc. and changed its name to OUTFRONT Media Inc. in November 2014. OUTFRONT Media Inc. is based in New York, New York.