Comparing of National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
National Bankshares Inc. has 30.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.70%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|38
|14.67
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio National Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.40
|1.60
|2.71
The peers have a potential upside of 17.73%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National Bankshares Inc.
|5.59%
|-4.61%
|-6.86%
|5.05%
|-22.21%
|0.58%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year National Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.47 shows that National Bankshares Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Bankshares Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors National Bankshares Inc.’s peers beat National Bankshares Inc.
