Comparing of National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Bankshares Inc. has 30.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 1.30% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares Inc. N/A 38 14.67 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio National Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

The peers have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year National Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that National Bankshares Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Bankshares Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors National Bankshares Inc.’s peers beat National Bankshares Inc.