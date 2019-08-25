Comparing of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 3.74 N/A 1.95 18.59 U.S. Bancorp 52 3.81 N/A 4.26 13.42

Table 1 highlights National Bank Holdings Corporation and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. U.S. Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank Holdings Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than U.S. Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Bank Holdings Corporation and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 9% 1.1% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

National Bank Holdings Corporation is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, U.S. Bancorp’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for National Bank Holdings Corporation and U.S. Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, U.S. Bancorp’s potential upside is 13.44% and its consensus target price is $57.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of National Bank Holdings Corporation shares and 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bank Holdings Corporation 1.88% -2.81% -4.27% 13.16% -8.8% 17.53% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year National Bank Holdings Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors U.S. Bancorp beats National Bank Holdings Corporation.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.