Comparing of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.23 N/A 1.95 18.59 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 11 2.33 N/A 0.40 27.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Bank Holdings Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Bank Holdings Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. National Bank Holdings Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National Bank Holdings Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 9% 1.1% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that National Bank Holdings Corporation is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Bank Holdings Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 51.5%. Insiders owned roughly 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bank Holdings Corporation 1.88% -2.81% -4.27% 13.16% -8.8% 17.53% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors National Bank Holdings Corporation beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.