Comparing of National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)

We will be contrasting the differences between National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.91 N/A 0.13 24.20

Table 1 highlights National American University Holdings Inc. and Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National American University Holdings Inc. and Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

National American University Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wah Fu Education Group Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Wah Fu Education Group Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National American University Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National American University Holdings Inc. and Wah Fu Education Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 0%. Insiders held 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has weaker performance than National American University Holdings Inc.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group Limited beats National American University Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.