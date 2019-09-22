Comparing of National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.09 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of National American University Holdings Inc. and RYB Education Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor RYB Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. RYB Education Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than National American University Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

National American University Holdings Inc. and RYB Education Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, RYB Education Inc.’s potential upside is 11.54% and its average price target is $7.15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National American University Holdings Inc. and RYB Education Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 12.9%. Insiders owned 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.66% of RYB Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RYB Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RYB Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors National American University Holdings Inc.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.