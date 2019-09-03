Comparing of Natera Inc. (NTRA) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 23 8.26 N/A -2.17 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 146 2.81 N/A 1.05 152.32

Table 1 demonstrates Natera Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Natera Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Natera Inc. Its rival IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Natera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Natera Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Natera Inc. has a -7.44% downside potential and a consensus price target of $30.5. Competitively the consensus price target of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is $167, which is potential 7.64% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, IQVIA Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Natera Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Natera Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 92.3%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Natera Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01%

For the past year Natera Inc. was more bullish than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Summary

IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.