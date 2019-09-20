Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2162.77 N/A -1.09 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.44 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NantKwest Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NantKwest Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NantKwest Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NantKwest Inc. has a -5.30% downside potential and a consensus price target of $1.25. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 33.33%. Based on the results given earlier, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.