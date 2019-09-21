Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2113.62 N/A -1.09 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NantKwest Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s downside potential is -3.10% at a $1.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $60.33, which is potential 52.46% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. was less bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.