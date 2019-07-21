Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2582.32 N/A -1.22 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.75 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.5 beta means NantKwest Inc.’s volatility is 150.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. NantKwest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NantKwest Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.63% and an $1.25 consensus target price. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential downside of -5.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that NantKwest Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.