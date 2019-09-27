Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Since NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 1.05 33.92M -1.09 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 -0.92 50.26M -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights NantKwest Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,648,138,027.95% -52.7% -43.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 30,758,873.93% -43.5% -40.6%

NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 98.75% respectively. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.