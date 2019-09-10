Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2252.21 N/A -1.09 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.87 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. NantKwest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 4.2% respectively. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.