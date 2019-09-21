Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Since NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2051.45 N/A -1.09 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.11 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NantKwest Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s downside potential is -3.10% at a $1.25 consensus price target. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,303.51% and its consensus price target is $8. The results provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.