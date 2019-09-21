Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2051.45 N/A -1.09 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see NantKwest Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NantKwest Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.34. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 50.1%. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.