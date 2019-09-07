Comparing of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2078.88 N/A -1.09 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 217.85 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s average target price is $1.25, while its potential upside is 2.46%. Competitively the average target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.2, which is potential 107.33% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 81.8% respectively. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.