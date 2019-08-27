Comparing of NantHealth Inc. (NH) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -1.72 0.00 Covetrus Inc. 28 0.39 N/A 0.60 39.38

In table 1 we can see NantHealth Inc. and Covetrus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.9% -58.4% Covetrus Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.4%

Liquidity

NantHealth Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Covetrus Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Covetrus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantHealth Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NantHealth Inc. and Covetrus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Covetrus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Covetrus Inc.’s potential upside is 57.89% and its consensus target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantHealth Inc. and Covetrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 76.1% respectively. 0.2% are NantHealth Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Covetrus Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54% Covetrus Inc. -1.82% -3.78% -27.92% 0% 0% -43.64%

For the past year NantHealth Inc. has 1.54% stronger performance while Covetrus Inc. has -43.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Covetrus Inc. beats NantHealth Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.