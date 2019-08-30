Comparing of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) and Its Peers

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NanoViricides Inc. has 5.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NanoViricides Inc. has 28.05% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have NanoViricides Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NanoViricides Inc.
|0.00%
|-52.30%
|-47.40%
|Industry Average
|46.28%
|47.03%
|14.50%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares NanoViricides Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NanoViricides Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.16B
|6.82B
|21.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NanoViricides Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NanoViricides Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.00
|3.59
|2.75
The potential upside of the peers is 66.64%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NanoViricides Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NanoViricides Inc.
|-4.89%
|-6.09%
|-10.96%
|-24.97%
|-41.18%
|11.75%
|Industry Average
|2.31%
|2.07%
|6.28%
|11.52%
|12.50%
|19.49%
For the past year NanoViricides Inc. has weaker performance than NanoViricides Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
NanoViricides Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, NanoViricides Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. NanoViricides Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoViricides Inc.’s rivals.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.09 shows that NanoViricides Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NanoViricides Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
NanoViricides Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors NanoViricides Inc.’s rivals beat NanoViricides Inc.
NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.
