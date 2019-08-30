Comparing of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) and Its Peers

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NanoViricides Inc. has 5.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NanoViricides Inc. has 28.05% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NanoViricides Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.30% -47.40% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NanoViricides Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NanoViricides Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

The potential upside of the peers is 66.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NanoViricides Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year NanoViricides Inc. has weaker performance than NanoViricides Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

NanoViricides Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, NanoViricides Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. NanoViricides Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoViricides Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that NanoViricides Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NanoViricides Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NanoViricides Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors NanoViricides Inc.’s rivals beat NanoViricides Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.