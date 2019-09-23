Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.57 N/A -2.74 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 10.4%. Insiders held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.