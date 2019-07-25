Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.01 N/A -2.80 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoString Technologies Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, and a -9.85% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.