Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.30 N/A -2.80 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.40% for NanoString Technologies Inc. with average target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 6.4% respectively. 0.6% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.