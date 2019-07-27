Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.30 N/A -2.80 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a -11.40% downside potential and a consensus target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. 0.6% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.