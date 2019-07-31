Comparing of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Since NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.34 N/A -2.80 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1190.63 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 3.12 which is 212.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential downside of -11.75%. On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 92.17% and its average price target is $26.5. The data provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.